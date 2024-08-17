Man arrested for death of Nashville woman who went missing in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested a man overnight Friday in connection with the death of a woman who went missing in Nashville in early 2024.

Miles Williams, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Emily Bradley, 44. She was found in early March in the Whites Creek area off of Buena Vista Pike. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the medical examiner's office.

Leading up to finding Bradley, friends and family went on a massive search to locate her. At the time, her friends told NewsChannel 5 they found her emotional support dog alone with the heater running.

The investigation revealed Bradley was last seen with Williams, who was her boyfriend. Police said Williams refused to speak with detectives but made statements that he had ingested narcotics before his arrest.

He was transported to General Hospital and will be booked on the murder indictment upon his release.

