Man arrested for drunk driving and hit-and-run crash in Franklin parking lot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested for drunk driving after a hit-and-run crash in a busy Franklin parking lot.

Franklin Police responded to the scene at the Berry Farms Chick-fil-A at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told officials they saw the driver of the vehicle leave the scene after a crash in the parking lot.

The driver has been identified as Paul Pratt, 32, of Thompson's Station.

Franklin Police Department

Police located Pratt after he passed out behind the wheel of a Tesla about a half-mile away. Officers determined Pratt was impaired and he was taken into custody.

Pratt has been charged with a DUI, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, violation of the implied consent law, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.

Pratt is out on a $7,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on January 5.