Man arrested for drunk driving and hit-and-run crash in Franklin parking lot

Posted at 4:54 PM, Nov 08, 2022
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested for drunk driving after a hit-and-run crash in a busy Franklin parking lot.

Franklin Police responded to the scene at the Berry Farms Chick-fil-A at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told officials they saw the driver of the vehicle leave the scene after a crash in the parking lot.

The driver has been identified as Paul Pratt, 32, of Thompson's Station.

Police located Pratt after he passed out behind the wheel of a Tesla about a half-mile away. Officers determined Pratt was impaired and he was taken into custody.

Pratt has been charged with a DUI, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, violation of the implied consent law, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.

Pratt is out on a $7,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on January 5.

