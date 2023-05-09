Man arrested for firing shots at homes in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Tuesday in Lebanon for firing shots toward homes on South Maple Street in Lebanon.

On Monday, May 8, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Maple Street for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officials found several shell casings and damage to houses in the area. Witnesses told officials that the suspect was driving with several other occupants in a black Lexus GS350 with a Tennessee license plate.

Lebanon Police Department provided an update on Twitter around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Jordan Evert, 19, was arrested for his connection to the incident. Evert is facing multiple charges.

Lebanon Police Department

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.