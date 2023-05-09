Watch Now
News

Actions

Man arrested for firing shots at homes in Lebanon

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 4:41 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 17:43:54-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Tuesday in Lebanon for firing shots toward homes on South Maple Street in Lebanon.

On Monday, May 8, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Maple Street for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officials found several shell casings and damage to houses in the area. Witnesses told officials that the suspect was driving with several other occupants in a black Lexus GS350 with a Tennessee license plate.

Lebanon Police Department provided an update on Twitter around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Jordan Evert, 19, was arrested for his connection to the incident. Evert is facing multiple charges.

Jordan Evert

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap