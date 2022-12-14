Man arrested for Halloween morning arson in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested for a reported arson of a Nashville home which happened Halloween morning, resulting in the death of six pet birds.

Nashville Fire Department crews were sent to a structure fire in the 500 block of Brick Church Lane just after 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, where flames were seen coming from the front of the home which faces the street.

Four fire fighters fell through a large hole in the floor while inside the home and two of the fire fighters "suffered serious injuries," according to an arrest affidavit from Metro police.

An investigation into the fire determined the cause was "incendiary". A gas can and two bottles of lighter fluid were discovered by a side-entry door, says Metro police.

Six pet birds were discovered dead inside a cage and were collected by animal control.

Latravis McFarland was identified as the suspect of this arson by a relative who recognized his voice in a recording used by police in this case. The homeowner of the burned building also informed officers that McFarland told her he would set the house on fire.

McFarland, 37, has been charged with six counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and one count of felony aggravated arson resulting in serious bodily injury. He has additional charges placed against him for felony assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor failure to appear for court.

McFarland was arrested early morning on Nov. 29, and he is currently being held in the Davidson County Male Correctional Development Center on $140,000 total bond.