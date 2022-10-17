Watch Now
Man arrested for hiding runaway teen in his home

Posted at 10:12 PM, Oct 16, 2022
DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF)  — A man from Dekalb County was arrested after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager in his home.

The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says a deputy went to 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum's home in Smithville on October 8 looking for a 17-year-old girl from Putnam County who had run away.

After knocking on the door and getting no answer, the deputy pinged Yokeum’s phone which was inside the house. They say the runaway girl’s phone had last pinged in the same area on October 7.

Members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office went inside after officials determined the circumstances justified entering the home.

Yokeum came down the stairs and he was placed under arrest. The Chief Deputy and the Putnam County officer went upstairs and found the juvenile hiding inside a mattress.

Statements made by both the victim and Yokeum revealed she had been held against her will.

The department says they're not sure how long she was held against her will.

