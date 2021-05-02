Watch
Man arrested for homicide at a Clarksville Salvation Army

Posted at 5:59 PM, May 02, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A man in Clarksville has been arrested for criminal homicide at a Salvation Army center on Sunday.

According to the Clarksville police department, Corey Allen from Sevierville was taken into custody after a death at a Salvation Army on 210 Kraft Street was deemed a homicide.

Both Allen and the victim were staying there on Saturday night. The name of the victim will be released at a later date.

Clarksville police have no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact lead investigator, Detective Benjamin Goble at (931) 648-0656.

