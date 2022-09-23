Man arrested for making threat toward East Nashville preschool — again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities arrested a Nashville man for the second time this year after he threatened an East Nashville school.

Police said Stephen Robertson, 31, made threats against Tom Joy Head Start on Lischey Avenue on social media, referencing in the post to bomb the school. A person who saw the post notified the police.

Afterward, police said Robertson admitted to making the post. Previously in May, he threatened the same school with a bomb threat he called in, and he was out on probation from his arrest for that incident.

Robertson is charged with threatening mass violence against a school, reporting a false emergency, and being a fugitive from justice out of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where he was wanted for failure to appear on an evidence destruction charge. He is being held in lieu of $135,000 bond.