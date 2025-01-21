Man arrested for motorcyclist, child's deaths after crash on Interstate 40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly killed a motorcyclist and a toddler in a car crash back in August on Interstate 40 in Bellevue.

Metro Nashville Police Department investigators charged Delmas Wiseman, 45, with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of child endangerment.

Authorities said Wiseman was allegedly traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 when he lost control of his Buick, striking and killing the motorcyclist, Jacob Rhea, 30. As a result, police said the results of the crash killed his 3-year-old daughter, who was not in a child safety seat.

Traffic investigators said the evidence showed Wiseman only hit the brakes for one second and then let off the brakes prior to the crash. Investigators said two other kids were in the Buick during the crash. The 5-year-old and 6-year-old didn't have life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Police arrested Wiseman on Sunday. He is still in jail on a $70,000 bond.

