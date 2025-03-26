Man arrested for murder in April 2024 William Pitts Park shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Francisco Almazan-Rojas in April 2024.

On April 28, 2024, Rojas was found shot to death in William Pitts Park by neighborhood residents. An autopsy concluded that Almazan-Rojas has been shot a total of seven times with five occurring at close range.

After analyzing video surveillance footage from businesses in the area of where the victim's vehicle was abandoned, detectives were able to identify the person who drove his vehicle to the dump location as Miguel Cruz-Lopez.

Cruz-Lopez was also found to possess two different 9 mm caliber firearms, the same weapon used in Almazan-Rojas' death prior to and after the victim's murder.

It was also found that he was at the murder scene at the same time as the victim when he was killed and traveled from the scene to where the victim's cell phone and vehicle were later recovered.

Cruz-Lopez has since been charged for criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.