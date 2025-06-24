Man arrested for reportedly making anonymous threats at a Hendersonville Walmart

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Hendersonville Police Department have arrested a man who reportedly made anonymous threats of a mass shooting at a Walmart at 204 N. Anderson Ln.

According to officials, the Hendersonville Police Department and Tennessee Office of Homeland Security began investigating an incident and found that 37-year-old Patrick Michael Ehringer was the person responsible.

Police stated that the threats were related to a failed relationship and were intended to harass an employee.

Ehringer was interviewed by investigators and was charged with False Reports. He was taken into custody for the incident and transported to Sumner County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact the Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615- 594-4113. Tips can also be submitted by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

