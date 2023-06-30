Watch Now
Man arrested for shooting, critically injuring victim on DeFord Bailey Avenue

Metro police
Antonio E Robertson, 36
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jun 29, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Wednesday night after a shooting that left the victim in critical condition in the middle of the road.

The shooting happened around 6:14 p.m. at the intersection of DeFord Bailey Avenue and 11th Avenue South after a "verbal altercation" between the victim and the suspect of this shooting, later identified as 36-year-old Antonio Eugene Robertson.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Robertson has been charged with attempted homicide and felon in possession of a weapon, according to Metro police. He was found in the area of the shooting and was arrested without incident.

