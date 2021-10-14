Man arrested for stealing Lexus, handgun in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives assigned to a special robbery initiative made an arrest this week of a male suspect, who had allegedly drove stolen a Lexus SUV and had possession of a stolen gun.

Metro Nashville Police Department authorities arrested Carlos Word, 21, for his connection of stealing the vehicle and a handgun.

Officers located the stolen SUV at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday traveling on Trinity Lane near Old Matthews Road, police said. With the assistance of TBI air support, detectives were able to follow the Lexus to Alameda Street. Word parked and ran inside a residence. He exited the home after officers arrived and made announcements for him to come outside, where he was taken into custody.

During a search of the Alameda Street residence, two handguns — one stolen — were recovered along with two cell phones, a wallet and five car keys.

The stolen handgun was taken during a vehicle burglary last month. It had been taken from the victim’s car outside his Griffin Place residence. The front driver side window had been broken out.

The stolen Lexus was taken overnight Saturday from a Fern Avenue residence. The keys had been left in the victim’s purse in another vehicle, which had been left unlocked. The SUV was used earlier Wednesday afternoon during a robbery where four construction workers were held up at gunpoint at a house on Providence Heights.

Word is charged with vehicle theft and theft of a firearm. At the time of his arrest, he was free on $76,000 bond on aggravated assault and vandalism charges involving his ex-girlfriend.

