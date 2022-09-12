Man arrested for the possession, transportation and sale of untaxed alcohol in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested on Friday after the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission received a complaint about a couple purchasing large amounts of alcohol and selling it at their business.

According to an affidavit, The couple reportedly purchased around $30,000 of liquor from a store on the Army base at Fort Campbell where the liquor would not be taxed. They then allegedly sold the alcohol at the Nashville Party Barge on 400 Davidson Street.

The complaint alleges that the couple does not have a TABC liquor license nor a beer permit.

Officials began conducting surveillance on one of the individuals, Robert Charles Pizzitola, by gathering footage of him placing and picking up an order of alcohol, as well as transporting it across state lines.

TABC

The affidavit details that Pizzitola was seen loading roughly 20 boxes of Andre Champagne on his truck during one incident.

Once a search warrant was signed off, two TABC agents went undercover on a Nashville party bus tour and watched as they began handing out drinks.

After receiving their drinks, the agents stopped the bus, sparking the driver to contact his boss, Pizzitola who was subsequently placed under arrest.

Pizzitola was arrested on charges for the transportation, possession, importation, shipment or delivery of untaxed alcoholic beverages. He was also charged with the sale or possession of untaxed alcoholic beverages.

Following a search of the premise, 14 boxes of champagne, as well as 163 bottles of Andre Champagne, were found.