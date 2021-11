NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man has been arrested on sex trafficking charges, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The suspect, Shawnveccheo Swain, 30, was arrested Friday.

Swain is said to have been trafficking an 18-year-old high school student for sex.

Swain's victim was found at a local motel safe.

Details about Swain's charges and bond were not immediately released.