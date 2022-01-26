Man arrested in Christian County double homicide case

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the deaths of two people in Christian County last August.

32-year-old Anthony Gaines was charged Wednesday in the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Kierra Wallace and 21-year-old Goerge Gomez.

Christian County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Wallace and Gomez were found August 7 inside a home on Peach Street in Hopkinsville.

Gaines is charged with two counts of murder, along with robbery, burglary, tampering with evidence and four counts of wanton endangerment.

He is being held in the Christian County Jail on a $1 million bond.