Man arrested in Clarksville for allegedly murdering 1-year-old in Florida for 'being whiny'

TAMPA, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 1-year-old child, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) stated on Tuesday.

TPD responded to a call at a Woodville Street apartment on August 1 after receiving a report that a child was not breathing. Police said they identified the suspect as Terin Smith, who allegedly hit the child for "being whiny" while the child's mother went to work.

According to a press release, other children in the home rushed to a neighbor for help when they realized the victim was unresponsive. The child was later pronounced dead after being transported to Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Autopsy reports revealed that the victim suffered from head and abdomen injuries.

Smith was arrested on August 21 in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he was charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.