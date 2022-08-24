Watch Now
News

Actions

Man arrested in Clarksville for allegedly murdering 1-year-old in Florida for 'being whiny'

Tampa Police.png
WFTS
Tampa Police.png
Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 13:28:08-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 1-year-old child, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) stated on Tuesday.

TPD responded to a call at a Woodville Street apartment on August 1 after receiving a report that a child was not breathing. Police said they identified the suspect as Terin Smith, who allegedly hit the child for "being whiny" while the child's mother went to work.

According to a press release, other children in the home rushed to a neighbor for help when they realized the victim was unresponsive. The child was later pronounced dead after being transported to Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Autopsy reports revealed that the victim suffered from head and abdomen injuries.

Smith was arrested on August 21 in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he was charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap