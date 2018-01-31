Man Arrested In Fifth Third Bank Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on Charlotte Pike, and authorities said he's no stranger to bank robbery.

The crime happened at the Fifth Third Bank location in the 5600 block around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports stated 49-year-old Ronald Edmondson was taken into custody less than one hour after he fled from the scene.

Edmondson reportedly went into the bank wearing black clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt, and demanded money from the teller. Once he had the cash, he fled.

He was spotted by an officer a short time later in a parking lot near Morrow Road and Charlotte Avenue. When he pulled out of the lot, officers were able to stop him on Morrow Road at Interstate 40.

Police recovered the money believed to have been taken during the robbery.

According to police, he had been released from federal prison late in 2017 following a bank robbery conviction in 2009. Tuesday, he was placed into the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Violent Crimes Task Force.