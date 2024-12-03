Man arrested in Franklin after shooting on Second and Margin before Thanksgiving

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is charged with three counts of attempted murder after a domestic violence incident spilled into the downtown Franklin streets before Thanksgiving.

Franklin police said officers were on patrol near downtown on Nov. 24 and heard gunshots near the downtown area. Police said they immediately responded to the area of Second and Margin, which is filled with antique shops, commercial businesses and some homes.

FPD said officers located and detained eight individuals who were at that location but ultimately arrested Christopher Scott Chunn with the counts of attempted murder and one count of domestic violence after he shot a parked car.

Authorities said no one was hurt during the shooting.

Chunn is still in the Williamson County Jail.

Police said there was no further threat to the public and the only suspect was immediately arrested and charged.

