Man arrested in July murder at Super 8 Motel in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives arrested a man in connection to a July murder on Murfreesboro Pike.

Anthony Darnell Stewart, 36, was arrested for the July 9 murder of 27-year-old Twuan West outside the Super 8 Motel on the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

MNPD Anthony Stewart

Police say Stewart was found hiding in a false chimney in the basement of a home on Coleridge Court in Antioch. Two firearms were recovered from the residence.

West was killed during a prostitution-related argument with a man, alleged to have been Stewart, and a woman, according to the MNPD investigation. The woman has been identified and is a witness in this case.

Stewart is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $1 million bond.