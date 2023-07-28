Watch Now
Man arrested in Murfreesboro after threatening to 'shoot up school'

Active School Shooter Training Photo.png
Murfreesboro Police Department
Murfreesboro Police Department officers go through an active shooter training drill.
Active School Shooter Training Photo.png
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 16:03:57-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville man is now charged Friday after threatening to "shoot up a school" in Murfreesboro, police said.

Police said that Landon Brassfield, 23, made threats to employees at Rooms To Go on Medical Center Parkway. Two days prior, police said they discovered Brassfield purchased a gun. That firearm — a 9 mm handgun — was found in his vehicle when detectives went to his home to talk to him.

BRASSFIELD.JPG
A mugshot of Landon Brassfield.

While the school was unnamed, authorities charged Brassfield with threats of mass violence.

He is currently in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center without a bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 31 at 8 a.m.

