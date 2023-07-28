Man arrested in Murfreesboro after threatening to 'shoot up school'

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville man is now charged Friday after threatening to "shoot up a school" in Murfreesboro, police said.

Police said that Landon Brassfield, 23, made threats to employees at Rooms To Go on Medical Center Parkway. Two days prior, police said they discovered Brassfield purchased a gun. That firearm — a 9 mm handgun — was found in his vehicle when detectives went to his home to talk to him.

Rutherford County Adult Detention Center A mugshot of Landon Brassfield.

While the school was unnamed, authorities charged Brassfield with threats of mass violence.

He is currently in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center without a bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 31 at 8 a.m.