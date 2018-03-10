Man Arrested In Shooting On Villa Place

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in Edgehill.
Early in the morning on Saturday, March 3, police went to a call of a shooting at a home on Villa Place.
They found a man in one of the rooms who had been shot seven times. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
Apparently, the victim knew the shooter and told that to witnesses on the scene.
Sunday, the victim was shown a photo lineup, and he picked out Harold Jemison as the person who had shot him.
Authorities said they went to serve Jemison with outstanding warrants when officers found him in a car with several types of drugs and cash.
Jemison has been facing nine separate charges, including attempted criminal homicide.