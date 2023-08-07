Man arrested in Tennessee with 100 illegal guns could be tethered to Florida gangs

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities investigating a pipeline of illegally obtained guns from Tennessee potentially headed to violent Florida gangs.

Now an accused arms supplier is behind bars in Humphreys County. The suspect came here from Florida and was caught with nearly 100 guns.

And Sheriff Chris Davis believes they were destined to end up in the hands of criminals. In this case, he said the suspect has a history of violence and came looking for guns.

"He has cases of resisting arrests and some aggravated assaults on officers," Davis said.

But Robin Eaker surrendered without a fight after deputies raided his home last week. The 65-year-old had moved to Humphreys County from Florida.

Officers were tipped to some suspicious conduct on Eaker's part by a federal firearms dealer and a search of his home found a large amount of ammunition, drugs and more than 13 stolen firearms along with dozens more he had illegally purchased.

"A lot of 'em. A lot of different guns," said the sheriff

The big question: What did Eaker plan to do with all the guns?

Authorities say he's been linked to some violent groups.

"He is tied to gangs in other states, and we've reached out to the feds to open doors and see what the movement of the weapons was going to be," said Davis.

But Sheriff Davis said he has a good idea. The working theory is that with Eaker's connections to gangs in Florida, he came to Tennessee to build an arsenal in with plans to funnel the weapons south.

If so, he'll face federal as well as state charges.

Sheriff Davis said Eaker is a convicted felon and was caught with more than 75 guns.

Eaker is charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft and simple possession of drugs.

He's being held in the Humphreys County jail on $384,000.