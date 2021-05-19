Watch
News

Actions

Man arrested on multiple charges in three separate incidents at Nashville home

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted at 9:33 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 00:12:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officers arrested a man wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder.

Police say 37-year-old Christopher Hill was wanted for three separate incidents that happened at the same location - 153 Haynes Park Drive.

Christopher Hill.jpg
Christopher Hill

Hill is accused of stabbing a man during a fight at the home in January 2020. Police say the victim was attending a party when he was stabbed in the back and head. He recovered from his injuries.

Two other incidents happened in September 2019. In the first, Hill was identified as the man who fired shots into a car, hitting the driver who was critically injured but survived his injuries.

In the second, Hill reportedly robbed a woman outside the home as she was trying to drive away. Hill allegedly was holding a handgun by his side when he reached in and took items from her vehicle.

Hill was arrested Monday at the home on Haynes Park Drive after prior attempts to locate him were unsuccessful. He was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast