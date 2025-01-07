Man arrested painting swastika on Nashville library, throwing bottle of urine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said they have arrested a man after he allegedly painted a swastika on a Nashville library and left threatening messages on a church's voicemail.

Metro Nashville Police Department detectives charged Charles Maguire, 49, with vandalism and harassment.

Police said he allegedly vandalized the Green Hills Library with a swastika on the glass door on Dec. 14. He later allegedly left harassing voicemail messages to Green Hills Community Church on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 30.

Authorities said Maguire had been previously asked to leave the library before the alleged vandalism and had a history of harassment toward the church.

Before this round of arrests, police said they charged Maguire with two counts of vandalism for him allegedly pouring a bottle of urine through a window slot at the Mental Health Cooperative. He posted a $3,000 bail after those charged.

His bond for his most recent charges was set at $2,000. His first court dates are Tuesday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emilywest@newschannel5.com.