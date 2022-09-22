Man arrested, pointed gun at daughter's boyfriend outside restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested earlier this month for pointing a gun at his daughter's boyfriend outside a sandwich shop.

Robert Donnell Noel, Jr, is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, says the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to an arrest affidavit from Metro police, a local business owner contacted police when he saw a man with a gun out near his store. The business owner who reported the crime told responding officers that he witnessed a confrontation in front of a Jersey Mike's sub shop where a man was "waving around a gun."

The suspect drove away in a Dodge Dakota before police arrived at the scene, and the witness was unable to see the suspect well enough to identify them.

Another witness inside the Jersey Mike's store, an employee, told investigators the confrontation happened between his brother and his brother's girlfriend's father. The suspect was later identified as Noel from this information.

A third witness to the crime said that she was sitting outside when she saw Noel pull out a gun and point it at another man. This witness told investigators that she confronted Noel, telling him that he should put the gun away or she would call 911. The suspect then put away the gun and drove away.

The suspect's daughter confirmed that the suspect who pointed the gun was her father when interviewed the investigating officers. Her boyfriend, who had the gun pointed at him, told police that he had not had any prior problems with Noel. The man said Noel showed up at the restaurant accusing him of assaulting his daughter before pointing a gun at him.

Noel's daughter and her boyfriend denied that there was any violence between them when questioned by the investigating unit.

Noel is not currently listed as an inmate in the Davidson County Detention Center system and no bond information was provided.