NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was shot when he was assaulted by two men in Nashville.

According to police the incident happened Monday night just after 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Lafeyette Street.

The victim told police he was walking in an alley towards Z-Mart when he was approached by two men.

They allegedly grabbed him, assaulted him, and then shot him.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.