Man attacked by bull in Rutherford Co. flown to hospital, bull put down

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was injured Wednesday morning after he was attacked by a Scottish Highland bull in Rutherford County that was eventually shot and killed by a responding deputy.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near Eagleville on Allisona Road, and the unidentified 55-year-old victim from Chapel Hill was treated by paramedics with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services before he was taken to an unspecified hospital by Life Flight.

Witnesses to the incident told deputies they heard the victim yell, "Get back, get back!" while he was inside a barn.

Deputy Jared Keith and EMS Supervisor Mike Johnson reportedly yelled at the bull to take the animal's attention away from the victim, according to a release from Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

“The bull then charged Deputy Keith and Supervisor Johnson. That’s when Deputy Keith discharged his Sheriff’s Office rifle and put the cow down,” said Cpl. Jamie Bailey with the sheriff's office.

Johnson and Bailey carried the man to the ambulance for treatment.