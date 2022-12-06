Man attacked by coworker with box cutter hospitalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by a coworker with a box cutter at a Nashville business Friday.

The victim, identified as John Michael Pride, was working at Express Courier International in the 3400 block of Briley Park Boulevard N when the attack happened.

Video surveillance footage shows that Pride was walking down an aisle in the facility when the suspect, 51-year-old Larry D. Henry, followed him from behind before using a "box cutter razor blade" to cut Pride, according to an arrest report from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The arrest report states the assault was "unprovoked by the victim as he was walking down the aisle." Pride suffered deep cuts to his face, and his right shoulder had a deep puncture wound as a result of the attack.

The weapon used was recovered by Metro police investigators and had blood on the handle, as well as the blade.

Pride was taken to Skyline Hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown at this time.

Henry has been charged with felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He is currently being held in the Davidson County Detention Center. No bond information has been provided.