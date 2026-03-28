Man attacked in garage; suspect wanted in Nashville assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of attacking a 66-year-old man inside his home earlier this month.

Metro Nashville Police said Michael Casey Jr., 25, is wanted on charges of especially aggravated assault and aggravated burglary stemming from a March 11 incident on Pennington Bend Road.

MNPD Michael Casey Jr.

According to investigators, the victim was in his garage watching television when an intruder grabbed him from behind. Police said the suspect forced his fingers down the victim’s throat during the attack.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect before losing consciousness. Police said the suspect did not make any demands during the assault.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Casey or knows his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.