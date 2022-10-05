Man beat 'friend' to death with pipe under pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly killed a man by beating him multiple times with a pipe under the pedestrian bridge in Nashville.

Bryan A. Rebenstorf, 45, has been charged with felony criminal homicide for the death of Jerry Muller, says the Metro Nashville Police Department. Muller's age and additional identifying details

A witness called about a fight underneath the pedestrian bridge in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue S and met officers arriving at the scene to additionally report that someone struck a person "several times" with a pipe, according to the arrest affidavit.

The witness told responding officers that the suspect was sitting near the edge of the sidewalk and the victim was unresponsive near the center of the walkway under the pedestrian bridge. Metro police officers talked to the suspect at the scene, who was eventually identified as Bryan Rebenstorf.

Rebenstorf told the officers that he no longer had the pipe when questioned if the suspected weapon was in his possession, but he confirmed to police that he struck the victim with the pipe. The suspect was detained while they continued to investigate the scene.

After Rebenstorf was read his Miranda Rights, he told Metro police that he was friends with the victim but recently became upset because he felt Muller had been stealing from him.

Rebenstorf said he went to get cigarettes and came back to find Muller sleeping on his bed he had made with his personal belongings. He then picked up a pipe he stored elsewhere and began striking the victim in the head multiple times, telling investigators that he was "fed up." The suspect could not recall how many blows were struck with the pipe, but Rebenstorf told the officers that he believed he hit Muller 10-15 times total.

The suspect told police during his initial detention that he should have "hit him harder" when commenting about the victim and that it was "too bad he isn't dead."

No information has been provided about the time of death for Muller or if he received any treatment prior to his death pronouncement.

Rebenstorf was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond in the Davidson County Detention Center.