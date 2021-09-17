Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman during massage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Thomas Jackson on rape and sexual battery charges for an incident with a customer while working at Massage Envy in West Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Department Thomas Jackson

At check-in, the 31-year-old woman was assigned Jackson for a 90-minute massage. She regularly received massages at the business and had been a member since 2013, according to Police.

Police say after the 90-minute session ended, Jackson asked the victim if she would like to extend the massage an additional 30 minutes. She agreed. During this time, the victim reported that Jackson sexually assaulted her. She told him to stop, left the business, and called police.

Jackson, who was immediately terminated by Massage Envy after the complaint was filed, is jailed in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Anyone who may have been victimized by him is asked to contact the MNPD’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 615-862-7540.