Man charged after assaulting hot dog stand worker on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested after assaulting a hot dog stand worker with a metal pipe on Broadway Saturday night.

According to an affidavit from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Ziravan Sadeq says he was working a hot dog stand on Broadway when a man, later identified as Donald Patterson, approached him and struck him in he head with a metal pole from the fencing on the street.

Sadeq was rushed to the hospital with a serious head injury. He also stated the assault was unprovoked and wished to seek prosecution.

The affidavit says Patterson admitted in a recorded interview with Metro police to assaulting Sadeq.

Patterson faces a felony charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for the attack.