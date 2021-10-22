Man charged after breaking into family member's home, robbing them at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have arrested a man who broke into a family member's home and robbed them at gunpoint.

Investigators say Corey Carney broke into the Bakertown Road home with two other people through the victim's balcony sliding glass door.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The victim told police the three masked men demanded money and pistol whipped the victim before forcing the victim into a bathroom.

The victim was able to escape and had a neighbor call police.

Carney was found by officers inside the home with the victim's credit card, checks glasses and a sweatshirt.

Officers say Carney admitted to bringing friends to the victim's home to buy marijuana, but that he didn't know the other two suspects would rob his family member.

The other two men left the scene. Carney was identified as a relative to the victim after he was in custody.

Carney has been charged with aggravated robbery.