Man charged after deadly hit-and-run on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been charged following a hit-and-run crash on October 8 that killed 69-year-old Larry Arnold.

Police identified Edvin Chub-Caal, 26, as the driver of the vehicle.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The night of the crash a passing motorist told police that Arnold fell into the roadway before he was struck by a vehicle.

The witness was making a U-turn to help Arnold as a dark colored sedan traveling at a high rate of speed struck Arnold and did not stop. Arnold died at the scene of the crash.

Metro Police report that a trail of fluid led up to the suspect's vehicle, a 2011 gray Hyundai Sonata. The empty vehicle was parked at a nearby residence.

A search warrant was obtained for the car before it was towed and processed following the discovery.

After further investigation, officials identified Chub-Caal as the driver of the vehicle. Chub-Caal admitted to being the driver of the vehicle in the hit-and-run.

Chub-Caal has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid and driving without a license.