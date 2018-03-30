Man Charged After Killing Friend In Accidental Shooting

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers arrested and charged in the shooting death of his friend last year.
Dedrick Wade, 20, was indicted on a reckless homicide charge for shooting and killing 20-year-old Tyler Payne last November 9.
Wade told detectives he and Payne, also 20, were inside a home at 2003 South Lyle Lane when he shot Payne.
He said he picked upa gun he thought was unloaded, but when he pulled the trigger, the weapon fired, hitting Payne in the head.
Wade placed Payne in his car and said he was on the way to a local hospital when he pulled over on Nolensville Pike and called 911.
Payne was pronounced dead in the car. Wade’s bond on the indictment was set at $5,000.