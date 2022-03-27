Man charged for attacking parents, fatally stabbing uncle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — John Bond Sr. was charged with criminal homicide and two counts of attempted murder on Saturday after fatally stabbing his uncle and attacking his parents inside their home on Kings Lane.

John broke into his parents' home at 1:45 a.m. and a violent struggle broke out.

His mother, Elaine Bond, escaped to the neighbor's house for help with a cut on her arm. His father, Joseph Bond, was wounded in the chest and both arms before he fired a 22-caliber revolver at his son in response.

Joseph and John then grappled over control of Joseph's gun and Joseph ultimately managed to pin his son down until police arrived to make an arrest.

Joseph told police that during the fight, John admitted to killing Dwight Bond. Dwight was Joseph's brother and John's uncle.

When police investigated the claim, Dwight was found dead in his apartment. The rear door had been forced open and Dwight's car was missing.

John had the keys to his uncle's vehicle, which was discovered parked behind his parents' Kings Lane home.

John was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and treated before he was booked. He refused to talk to detectives.

Elaine and Joseph were taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. They said they'd recently made their son move out and had changed the locks.

John was previously convicted of aggravated assault in another confrontation with his parents in December 2016. He'd threatened them at gunpoint and they'd both fled, then he'd barricaded himself inside their home.

Police then arrived and eventually arrested him after a standoff.

Most recently, John was charged with vehicle theft in February and convicted of joy riding after stealing his mother's SUV.