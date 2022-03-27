Man charged with fatal stabbing, attempted murder of parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police charged a man with homicide after the fatal stabbing of his 61-year-old uncle, Dwight Bond. The stabbing took place in Dwight's apartment on 15th Avenue North.

John Bond Sr. was also charged with two counts of attempted murder after he attacked his parents early Saturday morning in their home on Kings Lane.

John Bond Sr. forced his entry into their house around 2:00 a.m. last night. His 67-year-old mother, Elaine Bond, fled from the scene to a neighbor's home for help after she had been cut on the arm.

68-year-old, Joseph Bond, who was suffering from multiple wounds on his chest and arms used a 22-caliber revolver to fire a shot at his son. John Bond was hit by the weapon. The two continued to struggle with one another for control over the revolver. Joseph pinned John to the ground until police arrived on the scene. Shortly after arriving police took John into custody.

Prior to booking, John was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and treated, he refused to speak to police. His parents were taken to Skyline Medical Center and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

When speaking with officers, Joseph Bond, said that his son said he killed his uncle, Dwight. Police responded to Dwight's apartment and found him deceased inside. The back door to Dwight's apartment had been forced open and his vehicle was missing. Officers were able to locate the vehicle behind Joseph and Elaine's home. John was in possession of the keys of his Uncle's car.

John's parents said they recently had asked him to move out of their home and they changed the locks.

John was convicted of aggravated assault following an incident in December 2016, when he threatened his parents at gunpoint at their home. They both ran away from their home at the time. John Bond was taken into custody following a standoff after he barricaded himself inside.

John was also charged with vehicle theft in February after he took his mother's SUV, he was convicted of joyriding and placed on probation.