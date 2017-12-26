Cloudy
HI: 41°
LO: 23°
CAMDEN, Tenn. - A man was arrested and charged with the murder two people in Benton County.
According to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jerry Wayne Dabbs killed Wayna Ruth Hedrick and Bonnie Sue Hedrick.
Dabbs of Camden was charged with two counts of first degree murder.
Officials said the two were killed on On December 24 at 4520 Highway 70 East in Camden, TN. However, the details of the incident or a motive Dabbs' motive was not released.
Dabbs was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.