Man charged in connection to North Nashville shootout that killed a 3-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Metro Nashville Police continue to investigate the shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and injured her 2-year-old half-sister in North Nashville Monday, detectives have charged one man in connection to the crime.

24-year-old Anthony L. Sharp was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault after he allegedly shot 23-year-old Thomas L. Winston Jr. in a shootout.

Photo: MNPD Anthony Sharp

Photo: MNPD

Winston Jr., (also known as Thomas L. Mitchell) of Nashville and 26-year-old Deandre Dean of Nashville were two of four people hit in the shootout in the parking lot of the Cumberland View Apartments.

Police say Winston got to the public housing development as a large group of people had gathered in a parking lot. As he walked between two buildings, shots were fired from that direction across the parking lot, and at least three people returned fire, according to the MNPD preliminary report.

A release states Winston Jr. ran to his blue Hyundai Elantra, dropped a bloody gun on the pavement, and drove away. As he drove away, one man from the crowd, who was later identified as Sharp, fired multiple shots at the Hyundai. Winston Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen at some point during the incident.

He drove to General Hospital in the Elantra and was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remains hospitalized.

Winston Jr. remains under investigation for his involvement in the shootout. He will be arrested on outstanding, unrelated warrants charging him with felony aggravated assault and vandalism once he's released from the hospital.

Detectives say Sharp was the man who shot at the Hyundai. He was arrested Tuesday after being spotted in Cumberland View Tuesday wearing the same clothing as he wore last night.

Deandre Dean was shot in the leg and was dropped off at Centennial Medical Center. He refused to speak to detectives and was booked into jail on six unrelated outstanding warrants (parole violation, failure to appear in court, two counts of theft, and two counts of domestic assault).

Along with the two adults shot, two toddlers were caught in the crossfire. Inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot at the Cumberland View housing development was 3-year-old Jamaylah Marlowe and her half-sister 2-year-old Antania Butler. Jamaylah was hit in the back and died from her injuries. Antania was hit in the arm and is said to have non-life threatening injuries. Their mother drove them to General Hospital where they were then transferred to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.