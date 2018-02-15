Man Charged In Crash That Killed 85-Year-Old Man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officials charged a man with vehicular homicide after an elderly man was killed in a crash on Riverwood Pike in Nashville.
Jason Eddy, 42, was charged Thursday for the two-vehicle crash that happened on January 31.
It happened on Riverwood Pike near Old River Road that claimed the life of 85-year-old Wallace Holleman.
According to police, Eddy was traveling west in a no-passing zone on River Road in a 2012 Honda Accord when he tried to pass Holleman in his westbound Nissan Versa. Eddy saw an oncoming vehicle and tried swerving back into the westbound lane, but hit Holleman’s car which veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Holleman died at the scene.
Eddy was not injured. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.