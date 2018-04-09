Man Charged In Deadly Shooting Of 18-Year-Old

Fair
Left: Trevario T. Pillar
Right: Kevion Tate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was arrested and charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Nashville last year.
Metro Nashville Police officers with the department’s Special Response Team arrested 23-year-old Trevario T. Pillar Monday.
A grand jury indicted him with a charge of first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the death of 18-year-old Kevion Tate.
Officials said Pillar shot Tate in a parking lot of Hickory Trace Apartments on Hickory Hollow Place on Aug. 31.
He was being held without bond pending arraignment in Criminal Court. The investigation strongly suggested the murder is connected to unlawful drug activity.