Man charged in death of two women killed in DUI crash near RiverGate Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is facing charges this morning after two women were killed in a crash near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Cude Lane Saturday night. Police say the driver who crashed into their car was driving under the influence.

During the time of the deadly accident, 22-year-old driver Giovanni Bolstad was driving on a revoked license from a DUI conviction last March. Officers say Bolstad sped through a flashing red light and hit a Ford Focus.

The front and back seat passengers of the Focus died at the scene. The two victims were from out of the state. Efforts are underway to notify their families.

The 26-year-old driver of the Focus was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. After the crash police say Bolstad ran away but came back to the scene where he was also taken to Skyline with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bolstad is facing two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, and other charges. He's being held on more than $330 thousand bond.