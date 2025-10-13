Man charged in fatal Madison shooting of pregnant teen girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 20-year-old man is charged with two counts of criminal homicide after Metro Police investigators said he fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend inside a home on Bixler Avenue Sunday morning.

Investigators said 17-year-old Amya Finney called her mother asking to be picked up from her boyfriend’s Madison home when an argument broke out.

That call suddenly ended, and dispatchers soon received a hang-up 911 call from the same area.

Officers arrived to find Finney in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where she died.

Police said Finney’s boyfriend, Amare Ramey, later turned himself in at North Precinct. During questioning, he admitted to handling the gun when it went off and told detectives Finney was two months pregnant with his child.

There was no documented history of domestic violence between the two. Ramey remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

Ramey had been previously arrested on several charges including aggravated burglary, carjacking and aggravated assault. He was sentenced this past June to four years of supervised probation.