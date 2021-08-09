Man charged in Madison strangulation death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department detectives charged a man with criminal homicide in a strangulation case.

Authorities arrested Almeida-Rache, 27, last week for his alleged connection in the death of Joshua Smithson, 36. The incident happened Aug. 5 inside Smithson's residence at East Marathona Road in Madison.

Police and emergency medical personnel were called to the home by Almeida-Rache shortly before 7 a.m. Smithson was dead with multiple visible injuries to his face and head.

During an interview, Almeida-Rache, of Huntington, California, said he met Smithson through a dating app and arrived at his home at 2:30 a.m.

Police said the two engaged in sex and ingested drugs. Almeida-Rache said he fell asleep and awoke to Smithson standing in front of the bed looking at him, according to police. He said he then kicked Smithson in the face and put him into a chokehold until he stopped moving.

Almeida-Rache is being held without bond pending a hearing.