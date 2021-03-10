Man charged in Nashville motel fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department Fire Investigators charged 43-year-old Michael Doig with aggravated arson after he allegedly set fire to a unit at the former Rodeway Inn on Wallace Road on Friday.

Firefighters were called to the motel for a reported fire. Once there, they found a fire in a second-floor room.

Firefighters put out the flames and determined it was set intentionally. Witnesses at the motel told investigators they saw a man leaving the second-floor unit as smoke detectors were activating and smoke started coming from the unit.

Investigators later identified Doig as the man from video from the scene. He was arrested and charged Monday. He remains in the Davidson County Jail in lieu of $200,000.00 bond.