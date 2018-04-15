Man Charged In Overdose Death Of Friend

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 48°
MADISON, Tenn. - A man has been charged with reckless homicide in the overdose death of his friend.
Reports stated 46-year-old Jason Faith was arrested Saturday afternoon by Madison detectives. He was indicted by a grand jury in the death of 55-year-old John Wireman. Wireman died April 28, 2017.
An investigation showed Faith, who is a registered nurse, went to Wireman’s home on Randy Road and injected him with methamphetamine. Reports stated this was done at Wireman’s request.
According to Faith, he admitted to injecting Wireman the day he died and on several other occasions.
Faith was being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.