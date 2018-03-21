Man Charged In Pot Bust At Nashville Airport

Partly Cloudy
HI: 49°
LO: 32°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was arrested at Nashville International Airport after allegedly trying to smuggle 25 pounds of marijuana into Middle Tennessee.
According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, Chad Singkeo flew from Seattle to Nashville Tuesday, where he was greeted by DEA agents.
He allowed them to search his bag, where police said they found 25 pounds of marijuana packaged into individual baggies – a value of about $75,000.
The 27-year-old allegedly admitted to being a "marijuana courier” and said he gets paid to bring marijuana into Nashville. He was booked on felony drug charges.
The investigation remained ongoing as federal authorities work to trace the origin of the drugs.