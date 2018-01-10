Man Charged In Threat At Kentucky Courthouse

Mostly Cloudy
MAYFIELD, Ky. - A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat towards a courthouse in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said a threat was called in around 3 a.m. Wednesday, involving the Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield.
A man reportedly called a local crisis hotline, saying he had planted a bomb inside the courthouse.
Troopers secured the area and the bomb squad was called to the scene.
A suspect identified as 55-year-old Robin Farley was arrested and charged with first degree terroristic threatening.