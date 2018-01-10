Man Charged In Threat At Kentucky Courthouse

MAYFIELD, Ky. - A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat towards a courthouse in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said a threat was called in around 3 a.m. Wednesday, involving the Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield.

A man reportedly called a local crisis hotline, saying he had planted a bomb inside the courthouse.

Troopers secured the area and the bomb squad was called to the scene.

A suspect identified as 55-year-old Robin Farley was arrested and charged with first degree terroristic threatening.