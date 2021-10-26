Watch
Man charged in triple stabbing including pregnant woman

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been charged with attempted homicide after three people were stabbed, including a pregnant woman.

Deputies in Robertson County went to a home on Brewer Road and found 23-year-old Austin Swanson inside.

Swanson is charged in the stabbings of a 53-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman and a pregnant 23-year-old woman.

Deputies performed life saving measures on the victims until paramedics arrived on scene.

All three people stabbed were taken to the hospital.

The two women were in stable condition, the man was in critical but stable condition.

Detectives determined Swanson is the victim's neighbor.

A motive hasn't been determined at this time.

Swanson is being held without bond at the Robertson County Detention Facility.

