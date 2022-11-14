Watch Now
Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly striking man with a metal soup can at Veterans Day Parade

Posted at 8:26 AM, Nov 14, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that took place during Friday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Nashville.

According to police, James Roy Dean reportedly hit another man in the head with a metal soup can. Police report details that another suspect also hit the man with a closed fist.

When speaking to officers, Dean told police he hit the man on the head in self-defense, while the other individual said he never touched the victim even though he had fresh cuts on his knuckles.

The victim told police that after noticing the bay door of his truck was opened, he knew someone had been stealing alcohol. After looking around, he made eye contact with the suspects, who had the same alcohol that he had in the work truck.

That's when the suspects reportedly put the alcohol down and began assaulting the victim.

Police said injuries as well as surveillance footage showed the victim being struck with the can and attempting to defend himself.

